Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes Sunday and Mike Edwards returned two fourth quarter interceptions for scores to seal the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 48-25 home win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Leading 28-25 as the fourth period started, the Buccaneers (2-0) pulled away as Brady hit Chris Godwin for a 12-yard touchdown with 9:18 left. Edwards picked off Matt Ryan less than 90 seconds later and lugged it 31 yards to make it 41-25. Edwards sealed the outcome with 4:01 remaining with a 15-yard interception return.
Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and has thrown for nine scores in the first two games.
Matt Ryan had a good game going for Atlanta (0-2) until the late interceptions. He finished 35 of 46 for 300 yards and two scores, but also tossed three picks.
Bills 35, Dolphins 0: Josh Allen passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns as the Bills evened their record at 1-1. Devin Singletary rushed 13 times for 82 yards and one touchdown to lead Buffalo. Backup running back Zack Moss added a pair of late touchdown rushes.
The Dolphins (1-1) lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter due to a rib injury. Jacoby Brissett, who replaced Tagovailoa, completed 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards, no touchdowns and one pick.
Panthers 26, Saints 7: Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes to lead the Panthers (2-0).
The Saints (1-1) managed only 128 yards of total offense on a day that several members of the coaching staff were absent due to COVID-19 protocols.
Broncos 23, Jaguars 13: Teddy Bridgewater passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos (2-0). Noah Fant and Tim Patrick caught touchdown passes and Courtland Sutton had nine receptions for 159 yards for Denver.
Trevor Lawrence completed 14 of 33 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Jacksonville (0-2), which dropped its 17th straight game. Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 102 yards for a score and Marvin Jones II caught six passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Raiders 26, Steelers 17: Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders. Carr hit on 28 of 37 passes, including a pair of huge completions in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders improved to 2-0.
Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards with a touchdown pass — to rookie running back Najee Harris — and an interception for Pittsburgh (1-1).
Rams 27, Colts 24: Matthew Stafford passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns, Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had 53 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown as the Rams (2-0) won despite blowing an 11-point second-half lead.
Carson Wentz passed for 247 yards with one touchdown for the Colts (0-2), but was not on the field for Indianapolis’ final drive after he rolled his ankle following a fourth-quarter hit from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald
Browns 31, Texans 21: Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 21 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown and Nick Chubb added 95 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Browns (1-1), who bounced back from a season-opening loss at Kansas City. Mayfield also ran for a score.
Tyrod Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Texans (1-1). He also rushed for a score before leaving the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
Bears 20, Bengals 17: Roquan Smith had eight tackles, one sack and an interception return for a 53-yard score as the Bears improved to 1-1.
Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields completed six of his 13 passes for 60 yards and an interception and rushed 10 times for 31 yards as an injury replacement for starter Andy Dalton, who left because of a knee injury.
Cincinnati (1-1) rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns but could not overcome four turnovers on offense.
49ers 17, Eagles 11: Jimmy Garoppolo scored his first rushing touchdown since 2019 and threw for another score a as the 49ers completed a 2-0 trip. Jalen Hurts ran for a game-high 82 yards and a score, and threw for 190 yards, but the Eagles (1-1) failed to turn a 94-yard drive into any points in the second quarter and then had a field goal blocked in the third.
Cowboys 20, Chargers 17: Kicker Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal with no time remaining for the Cowboys (1-1). Dallas had 198 rushing yards, led by Tony Pollard, who had 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Justin Herbert completed 31 of 41 passes for 338 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Chargers (11-1).
Cardinals 34, Vikings 33: Kyler Murray passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and accounted for 431 yards in total offense, and rookie Rondale Moore had seven receptions for 114 yards and a score for the Cardinals (2-0).
Minnesota (0-2) had a chance to win on the final play, but Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt wide right as time expired.
Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT): Randy Bullock kicked four field goals, including a 36-yarder with 4:50 remaining in overtime for the Titans (1-1).
Derrick Henry rushed 35 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the second half -- as the Titans came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
The Titans kept Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson from his 100th regular-season victory. Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle (1-1).