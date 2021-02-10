Quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to tight end Rob Gronkowski during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
But he might have thrown a riskier pass on Wednesday during the boat parade that celebrated the Bucs’ NFL championship. From his $2 million yacht, Super Bowl MVP Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy to Gronkowski on another boat during the celebration.
Video of the toss, which did not splash down into Tampa Bay, was shown on local ABC affiliate WFTS. NFL GameDay tweeted “The most impressive pitch and catch of @TomBrady’s career.”
Former New England Patriots Brady and Gronkowski have played in six Super Bowls together, and they are now the most prolific passing connection in NFL postseason history with 15 touchdowns.
Brady left New England in March as a free agent, and Gronkowski ended a one-year retirement to join the quarterback with the Buccaneers.
The victory was the 43-year-old Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win and 10th Super Bowl appearance overall.
He went 21 of 29 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Gronkowski.
His Super Bowl career stats are 277 of 421 passing for 3,039 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. It was the fifth time Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.