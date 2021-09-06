NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream run at the U.S. Open on Monday by overwhelming American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Going through qualifying to get to the last eight at a major is a stunning accomplishment by itself, but the 18-year-old has done it without dropping a set.
Raducanu, who burst onto the scene in July by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon on her Grand Slam debut, has gone one better at the U.S. Open in dominant fashion.
After a 6-0, 6-1 hammering of Sara Sorribes Tormo in the previous round, Raducanu was nearly as ruthless against Rogers as she dispatched the last American in the women’s draw in 66 minutes.
Up next for the youngster is Swiss 11th seed and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who advanced with a 7-6(12) 6-3 win over Polish 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.
The quarterfinals will feature two teenagers with Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who celebrated her 19th birthday on Monday, taking on fifth seed Elina Svitolina for a spot in the last four.
On the men’s side, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev recorded 17 aces on Monday and cruised to a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory over 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy to reach the quarterfinals.
Zverev, who lost to Austria’s Dominic Thiem in last year’s final, is red-hot with 15 consecutive victories, including winning the Olympic goal medal in Tokyo. He had 37 winners and 38 unforced errors while finishing off Sinner in two hours, 28 minutes.
Zverev will face South African Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinals. Harris knocked off American Reilly Opelka 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Harris registered 36 aces while taking down the 22nd-seeded Opelka. He also recorded 62 winners against 16 unforced errors.
Harris lost the first set in a tiebreak and then dominated the next three sets to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time in his career.