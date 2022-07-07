JONAH WACHTER admits he let nerves get the best of him during his freshman season with the Tulane University baseball team.
The pitcher from Concord has not let that continue this summer.
Wachter, a right-hander, posted a 10.12 ERA with three hits and six walks over 2⅔ innings last season for Tulane. But through five starts for the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, Wachter owns a 1-0 record, a league-leading 1.16 ERA, ranks ninth in strikeouts (33) and has surrendered 19 hits and two walks.
“I think definitely being here is really helping me build my confidence for when I go out there in the fall,” Wachter said before allowing four hits over six innings in Nashua’s 5-4 walkoff win over the Pittsfield Suns last Saturday at Holman Stadium. “Hopefully, when I go out there, I just keep doing what I’m doing and get back to it.”
Wachter, who is focused on throwing strikes and perfecting his changeup and cutter this summer, is among 11 New Hampshire residents on the roster for Nashua, which took an eight-game winning streak into Thursday night’s action. Eight players, including Wachter’s older brother, Noah, who is a senior at Plymouth State University, are pitchers.
The Silver Knights’ pitching staff also includes Brookline’s Brandon Hsu (University of Rhode Island), Londonderry’s Nolan Lincoln (Eastern Connecticut), Bedford’s Avery Mosseau (Saint Anselm College), Concord’s Tyler Wright (Plymouth State) and Derry’s George Welch (Southern New Hampshire University) and Liam Doyle (Coastal Carolina University).
Jonah, who as a Concord High senior threw a no-hitter at Holman in the 2021 NHIAA Division I final, said this is the first time that he and Noah have played on the same team.
“We’re throwing partners as well, so all the stuff we work on before games in our catch play, we can help each other,” Jonah said. “It definitely helps from that standpoint because we both know each other, we know our mechanics, we know how each other pitches, so if we’re ever struggling, we can help each other in that aspect.”
Doyle, who struck out 15 batters to help Pinkerton Academy defeat rival Londonderry, 2-0, in the NHIAA Division I final last month as a senior, will rejoin Nashua at the end of the month. He is currently participating in an offseason program at Coastal Carolina.
Before Doyle left, the 2021 Division I pitcher of the year went 2-0, posting a 2.84 ERA with 14 strikeouts, seven hits and seven walks over 12⅔ innings.
“Doyle’s a dominant pitcher,” said Bedford resident and Silver Knights catcher Kyle Lavigne, who has caught Doyle twice this summer. “He’s very comfortable with throwing his fastball in any count and he’s always around the zone. He has good primary pitches and some good swing-and-miss pitches so it’s always great to work with him behind the plate.”
Lavigne, who will be a freshman at Austin Peay State University this year, was not eligible to play high school baseball this spring after transferring from Bedford High School to Bishop Guertin and reclassifying.
Lavigne practiced on his own and with Bishop Guertin last school year but said it took him a little while to get used to live pitching again. With the Silver Knights, Lavigne said he wants to work on his hitting, like getting into good counts and seeing the ball well. Lavigne’s fellow catchers have also shown him the value in developing relationships with his pitchers.
“I think my defense has done pretty good and it’s stayed the same,” Lavigne said, “so I’m just trying to work on my craft of hitting before I go to college so I can be able to be successful there.”
Exeter’s Will MacLean (Massachusetts) and Londonderry’s Shane McNamara (Eastern Nazarene College) have also contributed for the Silver Knights.
MacLean opened his FCBL season on a 12-game hitting streak after batting .321 with a team-high 39 RBIs and posting a .981 fielding percentage in his freshman year at UMass.
MacLean went hitless in nine of his next 11 games after the streak ended on June 14. The St. Thomas Aquinas product took a new three-game hitting streak into Nashua’s home game against the league-leading Vermont Lake Monsters on Thursday night.
“Once that (12-game hitting streak) got snapped, it was like, you need to learn how to restart and reset,” Nashua head coach and Hudson native Kyle Jackson said of MacLean. “The last couple outings he’s played, he’s made contact, has started going the other way, which is what his swing is, and his confidence is super high right now.”
McNamara, who missed about a month of the season with an injury, belted a pinch-hit, walk-off, two-RBI double to secure the Silver Knights’ win over Pittsfield last Saturday, which was televised on NESN. It marked the fifth victory in Nashua’s eight-game winning streak that it took into Thursday and McNamara’s seventh game of the season.
Hsu, who was the 2021 Division II player of the year at Hollis/Brookline, Noah Wachter, Welch and Will Andrews combined to pitch four innings of hitless relief in the Silver Knights’ 2-0 triumph at Vermont on Wednesday.
Welch (1-1) earned his fifth save in the win. The SNHU junior had allowed four hits and six walks over 13⅓ scoreless innings entering Thursday.
Nashua was in a three-way tie with Westfield (Mass.) and New Britain (Conn.) for second place in the FCBL with an 18-17 record entering Thursday. Vermont took a 26-10 record into the contest.
“Over the past couple weeks, our bats have been starting to heat up but our starters have been giving us good amounts of innings and our bullpen has been giving us a chance to stay alive in the game,” Lavigne said. “Our arms have been doing great and it’s been working out for us recently.”