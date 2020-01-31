The Browns joined a growing list of NFL teams giving women coaching opportunities by hiring Callie Brownson as Kevin Stefanski’s chief of staff.
The club announced the additions of Brownson and offensive line coach Bill Callahan on Friday.
The hiring of Callahan, a former NFL head coach, had been previously reported. First-year head coach Stefanski enlisting Brownson was a revelation.
Brownson’s role will be similar to the one Stefanski had in 2006, when he served as an assistant to then-Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress.
“It’s very involved in every aspect of a football operation,” Stefanski said, explaining Brownson’s job in a news release. “Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room. She’s really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I’m going to lean on her heavily and already have.
“I think she’s a go-getter. She’s self-motivated. She’s going to put all of her energy into this gig. What’s exciting for me is ultimately I want to develop young coaches. She’s someone that has worked on the offensive side of the ball, worked on special teams, has a great knowledge of the game, and I want to let her expand that knowledge and develop her as a head coach.”
A native of Alexandria, Va., Brownson played safety, running back and slot receiver for the D.C. Divas of the Women’s Football Alliance from 2010-17.
She also won a gold medal with Team USA at the International Federation of American Football Women’s World Championships in Finland in 2013 and in Vancouver in 2017.
She got her start as a football coach by serving as an assistant from 2015-17 at her alma mater, Mount Vernon High School.
She parlayed the experience into a scouting internship with the New York Jets in 2017 after attending the NFL’s first “Women’s Careers in Football Forum.”
With the Jets, Brownson realized she belonged in the business.
“I knew it was going to be hard, and it was going to be tough to make it a permanent thing,” she said in the release. “But I remember leaving there and saying, ‘I’ve got to get back.’”
In 2018, Brownson held a two-week preseason internship at Dartmouth College, then became the first full-time female coach in Division I history when she secured a job as an offensive quality control coach for the rest of the season under head coach Buddy Teevens.
Last year, Brownson was a full-time coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills, who employ a notable coach with a connection to Stefanski. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier worked with Stefanski for seven seasons in Minnesota.
Brownson won’t be a full-time coach with the Browns in 2020, but she will have some coaching responsibilities.
“I’m excited because Coach Stefanski is one of these up-and-coming coaches who has a lot of great ideas. He’s a progressive coach, and he loves the game of football. He understands that football is ever-evolving, which is cool to be a part of a staff like this,” Brownson said. “We talked through it, and he had this very specific vision for how he wanted this role to work out and how involved he wanted it to be.
“It sounded like a phenomenal opportunity, and I was very impressed with him and impressed with everyone in this building and I’m excited to be here.”
Brownson’s duties will center on helping Stefanski execute his vision.
“You’re involved in every little operational aspect that has to do with his schedule and his decisions that he’s making,” Brownson said. “You’re starting at the bare bones of creating a program. It’s not just hiring staff. It’s, ‘How do we want to run our offseason program? How do we make sure that this staff is given everything that they need from a programming perspective to then make sure that our guys are prepared and ready to play?’
“It’s the bare bones stuff, and that is something that I’m going to be actively involved in creating with him. Everything from the creative content around the building — the sayings that the players see on the wall and murals. The design is going to be all based off of his vision, and being able to be a part of that is an education and experience you don’t get in these other positions.”