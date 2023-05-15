EDMONTON, Alberta — The orange-clad crowd chanted his name again in a teasing manner.
The game was still in question at that point.
What do you know? Adin Hill got the last laugh.
The goalie couldn’t have been much better Sunday night, and for it the Golden Knights are off to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the fourth time in six years.
There was a traditional handshake line to prove it.
The Knights came into Rogers Place and eliminated the Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series.
Hill, a backup to begin the series until Laurent Brossoit was injured in Game 3, made 39 straight saves to close out the game and series.
“He was a wall,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Give him credit. Any time your goalie makes saves like that, you always look like you defend well.”
Hill missed nearly two months of the season with an injury. He was shaky to begin things Sunday — Edmonton scored on its first two shots — but found something after that. No saves were bigger than the four he made on the Oilers’ first power play to keep Edmonton’s firepower at bay with the Knights leading 3-2 in the second period.
“(Hill) was incredible,” Knights defenseman Nic Hague said. “We knew we were going to need a few big saves. They weren’t going away and definitely had a push. And when we broke down, Hill came up with a handful and kept (the puck) out. That made us feel good and confident that we could close that game out.”
They talked about desperation a lot. About expecting an arena’s worth of it from the Oilers. About having to match it. About playing as if they were the ones chasing a series.
The Knights certainly followed course. They were so good on so many levels. Hill. Jack Eichel again playing a terrific 200-foot game. Jonathan Marchessault with a hat trick. William Karlsson being terrific enough that the Oilers purposely kept Connor McDavid away from him.
Think about it: All five goals from the Knights were scored by the original misfits — three from Marchessault and one each from Karlsson and Reilly Smith.
Pressure. It was Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft who (wrongly) suggested it was more on the Knights to close things out rather than his team to win and remain alive. You would have never known it watching Cassidy’s team play.
“Pressure is maybe your local firefighters to keep the community safe and get home alive,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think this is pressure. It’s a great opportunity.”
One they made the most of.
They just played better. They were the better team for a majority of the series, particularly at five-on-five. They were much better again Sunday.
Marchessault hadn’t scored in these playoffs before getting two goals in a Game 3 win. It was before that when Cassidy said he wasn’t overly concerned about such a drought, that the resume suggested things would change soon.
Did they ever.