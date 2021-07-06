The Montreal Canadiens were on their heels from the opening puck drop Monday night, one loss away from being swept out of their first Stanley Cup finals appearance since 1993.
But their spark, which has been unwilling to fade all postseason, stayed lit.
The Canadiens staved off elimination in front of 3,500 strong at Bell Centre, winning an electric Game 4 over the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, in overtime. The series will flip back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday, when the Lightning will get a second chance to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season and Montreal again will look to chip away at its talented, experienced opponent.
"Nothing has been easy for us all year, and it wasn't going to start this series," Montreal's Brendan Gallagher said. "We're definitely aware of the challenge, but every little bit of adversity we've faced this year we've handled well. We got through tonight. We can't really afford to enjoy it for too long. Move on to the next one and do the same thing. We've just kind of accepted the fact that it's never going to be easy here."
Canadiens winger Josh Anderson scored the game-winner, his second goal of the game, 3:57 into the extra period after Cole Caufield kept the play alive in front of the net. Montreal is 6-1 in overtime in the playoffs and 4-0 when facing elimination.
"It's obviously a big moment," Anderson said of his goal. "I wasn't really sure if it did go in there at the very beginning. I just looked at the ref's hands and, you know, saw a bunch of people coming to me."
The Canadiens held their own in overtime, killing off more than three minutes of penalty time against a lethal Lightning power play after defenseman Shea Weber was called for a high-sticking double minor with 61 seconds left in regulation.
It was a goaltending clinic early in overtime. Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has been great all postseason, made an early shorthanded save on Nick Suzuki before Montreal's Carey Price made back-to-back saves on Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point to keep the Canadiens alive.
Price, who had said after Friday's Game 3 loss that his play needed to be better, stopped 32 of 34 shots Monday night, including four in overtime.
"I thought our guys were playing really well in front of me," Price said. "We're doing our best to limit chances and clear rebounds. . . . We faced adversity all season long and have responded well. We've got a lot of work left to do."
The score was tied at 1 after the second period before Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov scored his first career playoff goal with a wrist shot from the right point at 8:48 of the third. Romanov, who was playing in his first finals game and only his third game of the postseason, got help from forward Artturi Lehkonen, whose screen helped block Vasilevskiy's vision.
"He's been working every day," Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme said of Romanov before the game. "We said it. We're working with him daily when he's playing, when he's not playing - that's the same thing."
Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon - who is seeking his third straight Stanley Cup after winning in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and last year with the Lightning - briefly halted Montreal's momentum, tying the score at 2 with 6:12 left in regulation off a feed from Mathieu Joseph, the Lightning's 13th forward.
But Anderson's overtime winner kept Montreal's Cinderella postseason run alive.
"We didn't want to end it tonight in front of our fans," Anderson said. ". . . We just had that feeling we were going to win tonight and give ourselves a chance."
The Canadiens, who had the fewest points among the 16 teams that reached the postseason, clinched their spot in the finals by defeating the heavily favored Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the semifinals. They rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to stun the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs in a first-round series, then swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.
"We have a bunch of confidence in that room right now," Anderson said.
Montreal had a promising start to Game 4, striking the first blow when Anderson scored 15:39 into the first period on the Canadiens' second shot of the game. Suzuki dished a stellar pass to Anderson from behind the goal line, and he gave Montreal its first lead of the series after more than 195 minutes of play.
Tampa Bay pulled even on Barclay Goodrow's tying goal with 2:40 left in the second period. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh made a savvy move, keeping the puck in the zone and then getting the rebound of Blake Coleman's shot before backhanding it into the slot to Goodrow.
Tampa Bay will need more of that Wednesday night, when it gets another shot at closing the door. The Lightning has not lost consecutive games in the playoffs over the past two seasons.
"In the past we've done a good job of leaving the previous game in the past if we're coming off a loss," Goodrow said. "I think we have a great leadership group that gets our minds in the right spot, and this game's over and done with and we're moving on to Game 5."