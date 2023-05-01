SPORTS-BRUINS-CAPTAIN-PATRICE-BERGERON-SHOWED-1-YB.jpg

The despair of defeat was noticeable on the face of Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of their Stanley Cup series on Sunday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Bergeron had a hug and a consoling word for each of his teammates as they made their way off the ice. The emotion was most evident in his exchanges with David Krejci and Brad Marchand, two players who helped Bergeron hoist the Stanley Cup on a warm June night in Vancouver in 2011.