All the news was bad for the Bruins on the injury front heading into Wednesday’s Game 6.
Tuukka Rask, who is battling an undisclosed injury, traveled to Long Island with the team Tuesday but his availability for Game 6, a potential elimination game for Boston, won’t be determined until Wednesday.
Curtis Lazar, Kevan Miller and Brandon Carlo all won’t make the trip.
The Bruins trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series after Monday’s 5-4 loss.
Rask allowed four goals on 16 shots in the first two periods of Game 5. He was replaced by Jeremy Swayman for the third period. Bruce Cassidy said he could have returned, but the team chose not to play him in his current physical state. Rask has said multiple times that’s he’s not 100% but was healthy enough to play effectively.
Rask was 6-3 with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in the postseason entering Game 5. He skated before the rest of the team Monday morning at Warrior Arena but didn’t participate in Monday’s morning skate.
Miller and Carlo are both attempting to come back from head injuries suffered in the fourth game of the Washington and New York series, respectively. Jarred Tinordi is likely to stay in the lineup.
Lazar suffered a leg injury in the first period of Game 5 and did not return.
Cassidy could move Sean Kuraly back to center on the fourth line and dress either Jake DeBrusk or Trent Frederic.
Cassidy surprised by fine
After getting fined for talking about officiating, Bruce Cassidy didn’t shy away from talking about being fined.
The Bruins coach was assessed a $25,000 fine for his comments after Game 5 when he tweaked Islander coach Barry Trotz for working the officials and criticized the referees for both missing calls and moving in the direction Trotz nudged them.
Asked about the fine, Cassidy said he didn’t think his comments were disrespectful enough to get in trouble, but he accepted them.
“Most of what I thought I said was more in reference to the Islanders, a little gamesmanship with the Islanders and Barry with his comments toward Bergy. I’m always going to protect my captain. I kind of pushed back a little bit,” Cassidy said. We’re in front of the cameras a lot. It’s an entertainment business. It’s a good series so there’s a little bit of that back and forth. That’s where a lot of that was directed.
“Obviously, I thought there were some calls that went against us when it comes to high sticks. I know specifically one on Wagner and definitely one on Bergy behind the net with (Brock) Nelson that didn’t get called. I voiced that. I was held accountable for it,” he continued.
“Usually, when you get fined you say something to the effect of ‘embarrassing’ or ‘a joke.’ I didn’t say that. I think those two officials are excellent officials. They missed a couple high sticks along the way in the series. I pointed that out. We’re told we have to keep our comments civil. I thought it was. They didn’t see it that way. I have a lot of respect for Coley (Vice President Colin Campbell) and for the NHL front office. That’s the way he saw it. We’ll move on from that.”
Cassidy said he didn’t think his comments or anyone else’s should influence the officials going forward.
“Will it have an effect going forward? I’ve said any comment shouldn’t. The refs should call what they see,” Cassidy said. “It was about being asked a question after the game. I answered it as honestly as I could. That’s it. That’s what I have to say about that.”
Here’s what Cassidy said after Monday’s game:
“I think what happens is we’re playing a team that has a very respected management and coaching staff. They won a Stanley Cup. I think they sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints not the New York Islanders. They play hard and they play the right way. But I feel we’re the same way. The exact same calls that get called on us do not get called on them and I don’t know why.
“These are very good officials. They’re at this point in the season for a reason. You’ve got continuous high sticks every game, the same high sticks -- Bergy from Nelson behind the net. That one that came up on Smith. Marchy was called for that in Game 1. I could go on and on. Maybe we need to sell them more, flop. But that’s not our style. You’d just hope they’d see them. The same calls go against us.
“It’s not like I’m saying every call against us (stinks). At the end of the day, they’re similar plays and they need to be penalized on those plays. But like I said they’ve done a great job selling that narrative that they’re clean. They play a hard brand of hockey. I love the way they play. But they commit as many infractions as we do.”
Regarding Islanders coach Barry Trotz’s comments about Patrice Bergeron “cheating on faceoffs.”
“It’s like with Bergeron today. He’s thrown out of what, the first two? three? four faceoffs he takes,” Cassidy said. “Have a little respect for Patrice Bergeron. He’s up for the Selke. He’s been a warrior in this league, a face of the franchise. He does everything right for hockey. Sells the game. That’s the way you treat him? C’mon. Cause someone speaks out and says something. Call the game that you see. Quit listening to these outside influences and get it done right. Cause I don’t think they were great tonight.
“Maybe Game 6 will be our day where we get the calls that go our way. Maybe not. I don’t know. I can’t look in the future. We’ll be ready to play. We better be ready to play. It’s do or die for us.”