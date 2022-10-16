If you are a glass half-full type of person, there was some news you could cling to from Boston Bruins’ practice on Sunday.

For the first time since undergoing double hip surgery, Brad Marchand was a full participation in practice, albeit a brief 20-minute session. Matt Grzelcyk, recovering from shoulder surgery, continues to inch closer to a return. Coach Jim Montgomery also struck an optimistic tone on Brandon Carlo (who appeared dazed after taking a big Liam O’Brien hit in Boston’s 6-3 win over Arizona Saturday night), about whom he said was “better today than we were expecting.” Montgomery also said that Jake DeBrusk (suspected hand injury) should be out no more than 10 days.