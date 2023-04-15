NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

From left, the Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron celebrate a goal during the regular-season final on Thursday in Montreal. Boston tangles with Florida in a first-round playoff series starting Monday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron wasn’t at practice Saturday. Linus Ullmak was back. Both are expected to be available on Monday for Game 1 of first-round series with Florida at TD Garden.

The undisclosed injury that caused Bergeron to leave the Bruins’ final regular season game at Montreal on Thursday kept him out Saturday. Brad Marchand started practice but left.

