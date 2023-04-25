BOSTON — Never one to get too far ahead of himself, Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that Patrice Bergeron still needed to “check some boxes” before he could declare that his captain is a go for Wednesday’s Game 5. But all indications from Tuesday’s practice say that Bergeron will enter the playoff fray as the Bruins try to close out the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

Bergeron, who has not played a game or even practiced with the team since leaving Game 82 with an upper-body injury, hit the sheet at Warrior Ice Arena in a regular jersey and was a full participant, manning the bumper on the first power-play unit and then leading the post-practice stretch.