The first half of the Boston Bruins’ season has not only exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic fans, it has been trending toward the historic.

Out of a possible 92 points, the Bruins have hauled in 78. With 36 games left, they would need to capture 54 of a possible 72 points to match the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens’ record output of 132 points (though that Habs team that haunted many a Bruins fan did it in an 80-game season). And who’s to say they won’t do it?