NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins

Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy looks on during the first period of Monday night’s game at TD Garden in Boston. The Golden Knights beat the Bruins 4-3 in a shootout.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — After his Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-3 shootout win on Monday, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said coaching against the Bruins at TD Garden gave him closure, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t love to do it again with higher stakes.

“It’s over. I really enjoyed my time here,” said Cassidy, who has led the Golden Knights to first place in the Pacific Division, a quarter of the way through the season. “It’s time to focus. I’m focused on Vegas, but it’s just not an ordinary game.”