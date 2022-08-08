SPORTS-BOTH-PATRICE-BERGERON-AND-DAVID-1-YB.jpg

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron reacts after scoring during a game last season against the Sabres.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

The Boston Bruins are indeed getting the band back together.

Shortly after announcing that captain Patrice Bergeron would be coming back on a team-friendly deal, the Bruins announced that David Krejci will also be returning on a similar deal after year playing for his hometown team in Czechia.