The Boston Bruins are indeed getting the band back together.
Shortly after announcing that captain Patrice Bergeron would be coming back on a team-friendly deal, the Bruins announced that David Krejci will also be returning on a similar deal after year playing for his hometown team in Czechia.
The two players will carry a combined cap hit of $3.5 million with $4.5 million in performance bonuses that can be kicked down the road to the 2023-24 season.
The return of both the 37-year-old Bergeron and 36-year-old Krejci gives the Bruins their 1-2 punch at center that took them to three Stanley Cup Finals in the the last decade, winning the Cup 11 years ago. But it remains to be seen if they can continue to make new and interesting music or if it will be more of an oldies act. While it is clearer what the reigning Selke Award winner Bergeron can still bring, Krejci has been away from the NHL for a season, though he had a very good season for Olomouc HC, leading the team in scoring with 20-26-46 totals in 51 games.
But having both Bergeron and Krejci back certainly beats the alternative for the B’s, who would have been without any bona fide top six centers if they had not returned. And if they can survive the first couple of months of the season without the services of Brad Marchand (hip surgery) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder surgery) — and that’s a sizable “if” — then they should have a pretty formidable top nine. Bergeron could eventually center Marchand and Jake DeBrusk, Krejci could skate between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak while Charlie Coyle could center Pavel Zacha and Craig Smith.
But there is more work to be done and little cap room (approximately $1.2 million) to get it done. The newly acquired Zacha is scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Thursday, and he’ll no doubt be getting something of a raise over the $3 million salary he made last season. As a comparison, Arizona on Monday re-signed Lawson Crouse (56-54-110 total sin 346 NHL games) to a five-year extension worth $4.3 million. In 386 NHL games, Zacha has 69-110-179 totals.
In what has seemed like a fait accompli for most of the summer, the Bruins officially announced that Bergeron will return for his 19th NHL season first, inking a one-year deal worth a salary of $2.5 million plus an additional $2.5 million in performance-based bonuses. Not a bad deal for the reigning Selke Award winner.
During the latter half of the season, it appeared as though Bergeron was leaning toward retirement, especially after his longtime linemate Brad Marchand’s emotion-filled press conference after the Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs in Carolina.
But the first big hint that Bergeorn was seriously considering a return was when he quickly underwent a maintenance surgery on his elbow that would allow him to be ready for the start of training camp, or close to it.
From there, word began to filter out in hockey circles that he planned to return.
The B’s then announced that Krejci will be returning on a deal that will pay him $1 million in salary and $2 million in performance bonuses.
After the 2020-21 season, Krejci left the Bruins to fulfill a dream of playing at home in front of friends and family, but left the door open for a return to Boston.