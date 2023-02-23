NHL: Stadium Series-Practice

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov looks on during a recent practice. Orlov and Capitals teammate Garnet Hathaway were dealt to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Washington Capitals dealt veteran defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Craig Smith and three draft picks as part of a three-way trade Thursday.

The Bruins are giving the Capitals their 2023 first-round pick, their 2024 third-rounder and their 2025 second-rounder in the trade. The Capitals retained half of Orlov’s salary.