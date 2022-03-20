Don Sweeney has fished the same Duck pond before, and this time he landed a big one.
The Boston Bruins' GM landed the top-four left-shot defenseman he's been going after since the annual trade deadline frenzy began, obtaining 6-foot-4, 215-pound blueliner Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks.
The B's gave up their first-round pick in 2022, second-round picks in 2023 and 2024, plus defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore. Also coming back to Boston is 32-year-old minor league defenseman Kodie Curran.
The Ducks will be retaining 50% of the 28-year-old Lindholm's $5.2 million salary. He is an unrestricted free agent, but Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported the sides are close to a maximum eight-year extension worth around $6.5 million a season. Still, the B's were able to hold on to their two top prospects — left defenseman Mason Lohrei, their 2020 second-round pick at Ohio State, and flashy forward Fabian Lysell, their 2021 first-rounder playing for the Vancouver Giants. They've also hung on to center Jack Studnicka.
Lindholm, a defensive-minded D-man, has 5-17-22 totals and is an even player while averaging 22:32 of ice time for the Ducks in 61 games. He's averaging 2:01 on the penalty kill. Some of his analytics have not been as strong as in past years (his 48.2% Corsi is down from his career average of 51.6%), but he's been playing with 19-year-old D-man Jamie Drysdale. And as promising as Drysdale may be, Lindholm won't have to do any such mentoring in Boston.
Lindholm should also help in late-game, lead-protection situations, which have been a bugaboo for the B's in recent weeks.
Coach Bruce Cassidy could pair the Swede with Charlie McAvoy to make a formidable first pair or he could move Matt Grzelcyk up to play with McAvoy and create a shutdown pairing with Lindholm and Brandon Carlo. Who gets pushed out of the lineup most likely comes down to Mike Reilly, who has been skating with McAvoy in recent weeks, or Derek Forbort. It had been hoped when Forbort was signed to a three-year deal worth $3 million per season that he could be the stout defensive presence to play with McAvoy, but Forbort has played mostly on a third pair with Connor Clifton.
Reilly, who also signed a three-year deal worth $3 million annually, could also shift to the right side and play with Forbort, but Clifton has been playing well lately.
As for the return, Vaakanainen, the B's 2017 first-round pick, had made big strides this year but has played only two games since suffering a concussion on Feb. 1. Moore, who has been buried in Providence, had suffered a couple of major injuries to his shoulder and later his hip after signing a five-year deal worth $2.75 annually in 2018.
Sweeney, of course, has dealt with Anaheim in the past. Two years ago just before the world as we knew it stopped because of the pandemic, Sweeney made separate deals with the Ducks for Nick Ritchie (with Danton Heinen going the other way) and Ondrej Kase (for a 2020 first-round pick, defensive prospect Axel Andersson and David Backes).
The B's chose not to qualify either player after last season for various reasons. Kase lost almost the entire season to concussion issues and they did not know if he could continue playing while the feeling on Richie was that his 15-goal season in 56 games was a career year for him.
It is the third time in five years the B's had given up their first-round pick, having handed them over for Rick Nash in 2018 and Kase in '20.
Time will tell if Sweeney strikes again before Monday's deadline. Jake DeBrusk still has an active trade request, but if the B's should honor that request they would have to find themselves a first-line right wing. Claude Giroux would have been nice, but according to multiple reports, the former Flyers captain, who had a no-move clause, wanted to go to Florida and the Flyers dealt him there on Saturday. Meanwhile, Lindholm's Ducks teammate Rickard Rakell is still available as of Saturday evening.