A lot has changed since the Boston Bruins last played the Toronto Maple Leafs back on Nov. 6.
David Pastrnak was still riding with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Erik Haula had not found his game. The Bruins were hoping chemistry between Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle would materialize. Trent Frederic was still trying to figure out how to be an every-night NHLer.
A No. 1 goalie had not yet emerged. And, oh yeah, Hampus Lindholm had not been added to the mix.
Before all those things were sorted out, the ever-striving Leafs appeared to have overtaken the Bruins, finally, in their decade-long battle, scoring a convincing 5-2 win at Scotiabank Arena that night.
But the Bruins are unquestionably better than they were in that early-season matchup, and on Tuesday they’ll get some more important data to gauge just how much better when they lock horns with Toronto at the Garden for the first and only time this regular season.
All things considered, the teams might as well be seeing each other for the first time. And with the only remaining game between the two teams being the last regular-season game (often a rest-the-regulars game), it could be the only meeting of the season in which the teams are relatively at full strength.
“The atmosphere is a little uncertain because we haven’t seen them much,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday. “We saw them in November. I don’t think we were the best version of ourselves then so we’re not going to use that game to draw any comparisons other than what Toronto has and what they continue to do well.
“So I think we’re all a little bit curious, kind of like when we were in Tampa a little earlier and saw them last week and getting familiar with them again. Toronto’s the same thing. We see them a couple of times down the stretch here. It’ll be good. It’s two passionate fan bases.
“They’ve been good hockey games, obviously tilted in our favor in the playoffs but the regular season has gone back and forth. I think our guys will be excited to play because it was developing into a rivalry that hopefully gets up and running again, now that we’re back in the same division. We should be good to go. It’ll be a good test.”
The sky is forever falling in Leaf-land, where they haven’t seen a Stanley Cup parade since 1967. The current panic is over the goaltending, an understandable area of concern. Jack Campbell, who had been the No. 1 but was faltering when he went out of the lineup, is making the trip but he’s not expected to play because of his lingering rib injury. Erik Kallgren came up to post a couple of big wins when Auston Matthews was suspended, but has come back to earth recently. Petr Mrazek has won his last two starts, including a big one over the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers, but that has only gotten his save percentage up to .890.
The Leafs come into the Garden with the best power-play in the league (29.2%) and even a better penalty kill (84.2%) than the Bruins (81.5%). They’re third in goals per game (3.65) while the Bruins are still 16th (3.05). The Leafs have also made their own deadline acquisitions in Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell.
Swayman gets the net
Jeremy Swayman will get the start for the Bruins. Cassidy will go with the same six defensemen and 12 forwards.
Cassidy will get Mike Reilly and Josh Brown into the lineup at some point, and it may be at the same time as a third pairing. “They’ve been working together as a pair. They complement each other in terms of size and a puck-mover, so that might be one where we pull them in together,” said the coach.