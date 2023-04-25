A week after being beaten on home ice, the Boston Bruins have regained full control of their Eastern Conference first-round series and return to TD Garden with a chance to eliminate the Florida Panthers in Game 5 Wednesday night.

Boston, which rolled 4-2 Friday and 6-2 Sunday in Sunrise, Fla., has history on its side with a 21-2 all-time record in best-of-seven series that it has led 3-1.