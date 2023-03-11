NHL: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, shown earlier this month, made 29 stops to help Boston past Detroit 3-2 on Saturday.

 Bob DeChiara

Garnet Hathaway scored with 6:06 remaining in regulation as the Boston Bruins overcame an early two-goal deficit to down the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday, becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history.

Hathaway’s first goal as a Bruin capped a strong overall performance by Boston’s fourth line, as he drove hard to the net and buried the rebound of an A.J. Greer shot that popped out to the left crease.