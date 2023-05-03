NHL: Player Headshots 2023

PATRICE BERGERON

 Winslow Townson

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci weren’t ready to announce whether they planned to return to the Bruins or retire from the NHL yet when they met with the media.

That wasn’t surprising. Both 37-year-old centers thought they’d still be playing at this point on the calendar and wanted to take more time before making a decision.