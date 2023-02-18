NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

Bruins center Trent Frederic plays the puck against the New York Islanders during the third period of Saturday's game at TD Garden. Frederic scored twice in the Bruins' 6-2 win.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Bruins scored three goals in each of the first two periods on the way to a 6-2 win over the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday.

Trent Frederic registered the third two-goal game of his career to lead the Bruins to their third consecutive win and a season sweep of the Islanders.