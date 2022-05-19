Bruins president Cam Neely said Thursday that with the blessing of the Jacobs family, he is in the process of working a contract extension for general manager Don Sweeney.
“I started talking with Charlie and Mr. (Jeremy) Jacobs about extending Don, so that’s my plan to do that. I’m going sit down with Don in the next day or two and hopefully hammer something out,” said Neely.
And will coach Bruce Cassidy be back? Well, that will be Sweeney’s call, said Neely.
Speaking in his annual end-of-season press conference, Neely gave his reason for holding off extending Sweeney until now, with his deal about to run out.
“To be honest, I really wanted to see how the year went,” said Neely. “We had a lot of changes in the last offseason, so I just really wanted to see how that played. Obviously, you get January, February, March, you get really good months for us. I thought the team came together. We had a lot of depth. And I was happy with what he did at the deadline.”
Sweeney traded a first-round pick to get Hampus Lindholm, and then signed him to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension. And this week, he signed Jakub Zboril to a two-year extension worth $1.1375 million a season.
As for Cassidy, the situation seems a little more tenuous. While he praised much of what Cassidy has done since taking over in 2017, he said he believes there needs to be a strategic shift in how the team plays, echoing Cassidy’s own words — at least in part — from the coach’s Tuesday presser when he said they may need to sacrifice a little bit of their trademark defensive play to create more offense.
“I think Bruce is a fantastic coach,” said Neely. “He’s brought a lot of success to this organization. I like him as a coach, so we’ll see where it goes. But I do think we need some changes. And I think Bruce a couple days ago alluded to that, so we’ll see where that goes.”
Cassidy can be demanding, especially on young players, and Neely reiterated what Sweeney said on Wednesday, that their creativity cannot be stifled.
“There is some of that, no question, players being afraid of making mistakes, especially the younger players,” said Neely. “You hear about it and I was one of those players who had to learn and grow and I heard about it, too, when I made mistakes when I was younger. But you can’t worry about not getting back out there. I think that’s one of the things we have to kind of change. When younger players make mistakes, are they worried they’re not going to play the next game while that game is still going on?”
Neely also echoed Cassidy in saying that some players have been too stubborn in their zone entries instead of dumping the puck in grinding it out for the inside ice when the situation calls for it. And as you might expect, he wasn’t thrilled with the performance in 3-2 in loss in Game 7 in Carolina.
“You look at playoff hockey on the road, you think at 5-on-5 your top guys are going to get shut down. So your power-play’s got to come through, your depth’s got to come through,” said Neely. “Game 7, I wasn’t really happy with our game at all. I didn’t think it was anywhere near our best game that we could have played as a team.
"We had one power-play and that was them putting the puck over the glass. So we didn’t draw any penalties, so our secondary scoring kind of dried up on us. You need that in the playoffs, especially on the road.”