In addition to keeping themselves alive in the NHL postseason’s qualifying round, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ improbable comeback moved the Bruins game Sunday from a night game to a matinee.
Had Columbus, which led 3-0 with just under four minutes left, held on to win the game and the best of seven series, the final Eastern Conference round robin game between the Bruins and Capitals would have been a night game at Scotiabank Arena.
But Toronto’s three goals at the end of regulation followed by Auston Matthew’s heroics in overtime kept that series alive. The winner take all Game 5 will be in primetime instead. Boston and Washington will instead play Sunday at noon on NESN.
The winner of that game will be the No. 3 seed in the NHL Playoffs which start next week and face the New York Islanders. The loser will be the No. 4 seed and play Carolina.