SPORTS-BRUINS-NOTEBOOK-BRANDON-CARLO-INCHING-1-YB.jpg

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo hits Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic during an April game last season.

 Stuart Cahill/BOSTON HERALD

The good news for the Boston Bruins’ Brandon Carlo is that he is back to being a full participant in practice and feeling like himself again.

The not-so good news is that he confirmed that he did indeed suffer a concussion back on Oct. 15 when he took a big hit from Arizona’s Liam O’Brien, the latest in a string of brain injuries the defenseman has incurred in his still-young career.