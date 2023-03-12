The Boston Bruins spotted the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead on Saturday before marching back to win the game 3-2. But in the return match on Sunday in Detroit, the Bruins learned that there are limits to the head starts they give opponents.
After falling behind 4-0 late in the second period, the Bruins clawed back to within a goal by 6:24 of the third period and had some chances to tie it. But the Bruins just missed on a couple of back door plays and Ville Husso (32 saves) made the stops that were required before Andrew Copp ended it with an empty-net goal with 23 seconds left, handing the Bruins a 5-3 loss.
Dylan Larkin tallied a goal and two assists for the winners. Alex Chiasson, Moritz Seider and Adam Erne also scored for Detroit.
Matt Grzelcyk and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist apiece for Boston, which clinched a playoff berth by winning on Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, Pavel Zacha posted two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.
Chiasson scored on a power play at 12:22 of the first period. Swayman stopped Larkin’s shot from the slot but Chiasson, from his net-front position, pushed in the rebound.
Seider made it 2-0 at 6:34 of the second with his first career short-handed goal. He stole the puck from Pastrnak at his own blue line, beat the defense down the ice and backhanded a shot past Swayman.
Midway through the period, Larkin scored a power-play goal. With Tomas Nosek in the penalty box for tripping, Larkin fired a shot from the slot that got past a screened Swayman.
Erne extended Detroit’s advantage to 4-0 with five minutes left in the period by poking in a rebound. Jonatan Berggren took a shot near the boards that banged off the crossbar and found Erne’s stick in front.
Grzelcyk ended Boston’s drought at 16:52 of the second with a shot from the right circle, assisted by Pastrnak and Zacha.
DeBrusk made it 4-2 at 3:37 of the third. He scored on a breakaway, beating Husso on the stick side. Connor Clifton picked up the assist.
Larkin hit the post on a breakaway moments later, and Pastrnak responded with his 46th goal on a wrister from the slot. Zacha and Grzelcyk had the assists.
Copp clinched Detroit’s win with an empty-netter in the final minute.