Taylor Hall

Left wing Taylor Hall has been traded from Boston to Chicago.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

The first shoe to drop in the Boston Bruins’ offseason was a big one — if not an unexpected one.

To clear up cap space, the Bruins traded Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. The Bruins also included the rights to Nick Foligno, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.