NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway is congratulated by center Jakub Lauko and left wing Tomas Nosek after scoring a goal during the second period of Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Garnet Hathaway scored the deciding goal with 2:28 left in the second period, and the Boston Bruins held on for a 2-1 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to clinch the Atlantic Division title on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins (56-11-5, 117 points) have won six consecutive games.