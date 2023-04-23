NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Florida -- The Boston Bruins put a stranglehold on their first round series with the Florida Panthers on Sunday, taking a 6-2 decision at Florida Live Arena and pushing their series lead to 3-1. The Bruins can finish off the Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday at TD Garden.

The B’s got a pair of goals from Jake DeBrusk and a four-point afternoon from Taylor Hall to seize control of the series.