NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, left, and goaltender Linus Ullmark react after defeating the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden earlier this month.

 Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins were not perfect in their two-game road excursion to Ottawa and New Jersey. In fact, they played some stretches of truly bad hockey.

But one aspect of their game that was consistently excellent on the quick roadie was their goaltending. And with that being the most important position in the game — always has been, always will be — the B’s took three out of four points on a challenging trip. Linus Ullmark recorded 30 saves (a good percentage of them being the high-quality variety) and the B’s got the key late goal to beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-1, at the Prudential Center on Wednesday. Ullmark, the leading Vezina Trophy candidate, improved to 20-1-1 with a 1.94 goals against average and .936 save percentage.

NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

Dec 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a save on New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports