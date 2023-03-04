NHL: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and center Trent Frederic react after a goal by center Charlie Coyle (not pictured) during the first period of Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Maybe the star-studded New York Rangers will get it together between now and the end of the regular season.

But the highly skilled Broadway Blueshirts could not hang with the Bruins for three periods on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins wore the Rangers down in the third period, scoring a couple of goals to pull away for a 4-2 victory for their 10th straight victory.