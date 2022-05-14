RALEIGH, N.C. — The Boston Bruins were an excellent road team in the regular season, winning 25 games, just one fewer than they won at TD Garden.
But they were just not the same team once the playoffs started, and their season is over because of it.
Carolina Hurricanes deadline acquisition Max Domi, little more than an afterthought through the first six games of the series, scored two goals and assisted on another as the Hurricanes beat the Bruins 3-2 in Saturday’s Game 7 at PNC Arena.
David Pastrnak scored with 21.7 seconds left to pull the goals within a goal, but that did not leave enough time. Patrice Bergeron had one last shot, but it did not get through to goalie Antti Raanta.
While pushing the Canes to the limit by winning all three games in Boston, the Bruins could not finish their chances in Carolina, losing all four games and failing to score more than two goals in any of the games — and just six goals in all those road games.
Game 7 followed a similar script as Games 1, 2 and 5. The Bruins got some early opportunities and carried some of the play, but wound up with a 1-0 deficit.
And they were in deep trouble to start the second.
The Bruins’ second line had a glorious chance to take the lead when they broke in on an odd-man rush. Erik Haula made a beautiful backhand pass to Taylor Hall, but he was stoned by Raanta on a spectacular pad save.
And, with 1:24 left in the period, the Hurricanes made the Bruins pay for their missed chance with a pretty play of their own that they finished off. Jaccob Slavin made a perfect pass down to Domi at the left side of the net and Domi dished it to Teuvo Teravainen at the top of the crease for a tap-in past Jeremy Swayman.
Hall took a bad high-sticking penalty in the offensive zone on Tony DeAngelo in front of the Carolina net with 57 seconds left in the period, earning a double minor.
Thanks to an overly deliberate approach on the lengthy power-play, the B’s were able to kill off the double minor, but just 11 seconds after Hall stepped back on the ice, the Canes scored a back-breaking goal at 3:14. Brady Skjei flipped a puck toward the slot that bounced off of Jordan Staal in front and dribbled to the right of Swayman, who had come out to play the original shot. Domi sneaked in behind him to pop the rebound in.
The Bruins did get one back quickly, at 5:04. Patrice Bergeron won a puck along the left wall and fired it into the slot, where Charlie McAvoy deflected it to Jake DeBrusk, who beat Raanta with a one-timer.
Then midway through the period, the Bruins nearly tied it, then fell back down by two in a matter of seconds.
First, Trent Frederic beat Raanta with a wrist shot but he clanged the post and the Hurricanes came right back down and scored. Teravainen got a feed through Frederic for Domi in the slot for a one-timer goal at 10:33 and the Bruins were right back in dire straights.
The Bruins’ best chance in the third came on a 2-on-1 midway through the period, but Charlie Coyle (minus-3 through two periods) could not settle the puck and get a shot on net.