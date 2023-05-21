Bruins

Boston Bruins management, from left, General Manager Don Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Charlie Jacobs, President Cam Neely and coach Jim Montgomery, discussed the team's early playoff exit earlier this month.

 REBA SALDANHA/BOSTON HERALD/TNS

Pro sports are an increasingly player-driven culture, and it makes sense. Players are clearly the most valuable asset of any organization, a fact that’s proven every payday.

But how much player empowerment is too much? The Boston Bruins’ leadership group was as solid as you’ll ever find. But the aftermath of their stunning early flame-out makes one wonder if a little more tough love from above at the right moments would have meant they’d still be playing right now.