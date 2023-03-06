SPORTS-BRUINS-NOTEBOOK-JIM-MONTGOMERY-EARNED-1-YB.jpg

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has a chat with right wing David Pastrnak during a Nov. 10 game in Boston. 

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

The Boston Bruins have a boatload of experience in their dressing room, but even the most senior of players have never found themselves in the situation they are in right now, enviable though it may be.

They are a whopping 19 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division crown, and they have a 13-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes for the Presidents’ Trophy and home ice advantage throughout the playoffs.