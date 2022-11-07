SPORTS-CAM-NEELY-MITCHELL-MILLER-SIGNING-1-YB.jpg

CAM NEELY

 REBA SALDANHA/BOSTON HERALD

An ashen-faced Cam Neely who looked like he hasn’t gotten a whole lot of sleep in the last three days stepped in front of the podium at Warrior Ice Arena and took the flak for his organization’s controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller.

It’s a since-rescinded signing on which Neely signed off. It’s a regret he felt was “by far” the worst of his tenure as Bruins president and it was one that, for all the vetting that GM Don Sweeney said the club did leading up to the signing, might have been prevented with one simple phone call.