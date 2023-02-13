SPORTS-BRUINS-NOTEBOOK-BS-NEED-UP-1-YB.jpg

The Bruins' Jake DeBrusk looks for an opening against Casey DeSmith of the Penguins during the third period of the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. DeBrusk is expected to return to action this week.

The Boston Bruins are in a slump, and it’s more than a “relatively speaking” kind of slump.

Yes, the Bruins are still comfortably in charge of the Atlantic Division with an 11-point lead over the second-place Maple Leafs and they have a seven-point advantage over the Carolina Hurricanes for the Eastern Conference and Presidents’ Trophy.