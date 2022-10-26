NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

Boston’s Brad Marchand, shown during last year's playoff series against Carolina, is getting closer to a return to the lineup.

 Bob DeChiara/usa today sports

The Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand is not expected to play on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings, but coach Jim Montgomery did say that the star left wing was ahead of his original Thanksgiving target date.

Just when Marchand does lace up his skates for real remains to be seen, but there were signs in Wednesday’s practice that No. 63 is awfully close. He took his regular spot next to Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, then jumped on to the No. 1 power-play unit. To top it all off, he led the center stretch at the end of practice, usually reserved for a player set to return from injury or someone facing his old team.