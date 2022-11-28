SPORTS-BRUINS-NOTEBOOK-CHALLENGING-PART-SCHEDULE-1-YB.jpg

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery talks with his team during the third period of an NHL game on Oct. 17.

 Matt Stone/MEDIA NEWS GROUP/BOSTON HERALD

With the Boston Bruins sitting at an NHL-best 18-3, it is hard to argue that they are not an elite team. But by the time the next couple of weeks are done, we should have a better idea if they are just one of a handful of top Stanley Cup contenders or if they are in an even more exclusive class.

On Tuesday, the Bruins have their return match against the Tampa Bay Lightning, whom they were able to dispatch with one excellent second period last week. Then on Saturday, they face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, predictably starting to make their move in the Western Conference.