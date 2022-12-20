NHL: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, right, and left wing Jake DeBrusk celebrate after a goal by Bergeron during the third period of Monday night's game against Florida.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

In the first four games of this five-game homestand, the Boston Bruins have gotten off to leads of 2-0, 2-0, 1-0 and 4-0.

So why does it feel like their starts have been, well, kind of underwhelming? That’s because they have been. The breakouts have too often been turned back on the first try, the Bruins haven’t gotten much going off the rush and they’ve needed a few good saves early on. And then when they’ve taken those leads, the opposition has found a way to get back into the game, the hockey gods perhaps letting the Bruins know those leads were not always hard-earned.