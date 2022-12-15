The last time Jakub Zboril got in a game, it did not go so well.

It was Nov. 23 and the Bruins were in Florida. With the score 1-1 in the second period, Zboril went back into his end to play the puck and, though he had to think quickly, he had just about enough to move it out of harm’s way. Instead, he opted to eat it, take the hit and then move it. But Sam Reinhart took the puck from him and fed Anton Lundell for the Panthers’ go-ahead goal. The B’s never got even again and suffered a 5-2 loss, just one of four regulation defeats on the season going into Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.