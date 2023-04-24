SUNRISE, Fla. — After facing 43 shots, Linus Ullmark had to be a bit gassed on Sunday. But as he geared up to fight the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk with 3:11 left in the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 win on Sunday, he wasn’t showing an ounce of fatigue.

After Tkachuk started instigating, Ullmark was ready to go, throwing down his blocker, glove and mask so he could put up his dukes.