CHARLIE McAVOY

Charlie McAvoy gave all the signs that he could make his season debut on Thursday against the Calgary Flames, but neither he nor coach Jim Montgomery would actually say it.

On Wednesday, the Bruins took the same careful approach that they did with Brad Marchand with regard to public comments in his lead-up to his first game back from double hip surgery. In that case, they declined to definitively say that the player was ready to play until the morning of his first game back on Oct. 27 against the Red Wings.