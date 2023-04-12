NHL: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of a game earlier this month at Enterprise Center.

 Jeff Le/USA TODAY Sports

A day after leaving the Boston Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals midway through the third period, goalie Linus Ullmark did not practice and was not going to travel with the team to Montreal for the finale of this magical regular season.

But coach Jim Montgomery again expressed optimism his Vezina Trophy favorite was going to be fine.