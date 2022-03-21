The Boston Bruins have added some right defense depth and size in acquiring 6-foot-5 inch, 217-pound Josh Brown from the Ottawa Senators for Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth round pick. The Bruins are also getting a 2022 conditional draft pick.
Brown gives the Bruins an eighth NHL-caliber defenseman as they gear up for what they hope is a long playoff run. The war of attrition has contributed to both early postseason exits in recent years and very well may have cost them in a Stanley Cup in 2019, when Matt Grzelcyk missed most of the Final.
The 28-year-old Brown has six assists in 46 games with an average ice time of 13:59 for the rebuilding Sens.
Senyshyn, for whom the Bruins surprisingly selected with the 15th overall pick in the infamous 2015 draft, was having the best season of his career in Providence, recording 19 goals with 12 assists in 51 games. But Senyshyn never came close to meeting the Bruins’ brass’ expectations and, earlier the season, he requested a trade after it became clear he was no longer in the club’s future. He’s had a couple of chances to play at the NHL level but his briefly promising stints were cut short by injuries. Senyshyn had already gone through waivers at the start of the year for the Bruins to send him to Providence and there were no takers.
Before the Bruins picked up Brown, coach Bruce Cassidy was asked if he was satisfied with his team’s toughness.
“I think you can always add a little bit if it fits in the lineup where they go in. But I think we’ve shown good resiliency in that area,” said Cassidy after the team’s morning skate in Montreal. “We’ve come together as a group when we’ve had to, we’ve initiated when we’ve had to. For the most part, I think we’re much farther ahead than we were at the start of the year in terms of being in there together. I think that’s part of the team growing together,. There were a lot of new faces.
Jake DeBrusk stays a Bruin
The NHL trade deadline came and went and Jake DeBrusk is still a Bruin. DeBrusk, who asked for a trade in the offseason, has been available for the right price all season. But Don Sweeney has been adamant that he wouldn’t make any trade unless it made the current roster better. No such trade materialized.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed DeBrusk was staying put for at least the rest of the season.
DeBrusk signed a two-year extension earlier in the day Monday, a transaction that could have made him easier to move. He would have become a restricted free agent after the season. The extension created cost certainty for any team that traded for him. But it didn’t lead to a move.
Zach Sanford dealt to Winnipeg
Granite Stater Zach Sanford is about to play for his fourth NHL team.
Sanford, a former Pinkerton Academy and Boston College star, on Monday was sent from the Ottawa Senators to the Winnipeg Jets. The Senators reportedly received a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Sanford, 27, who will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Sanford began his NHL career in Washington in 2016 and was dealt to St. Louis in February of 2017. He spent four seasons with the Blues, helping St. Louis win the Stanley Cup in 2019, and scored St. Louis’ final goal in Game 7 of the Final against the Bruins.
In 62 games with Ottawa this season, Sanford had nine goals and eight assists.