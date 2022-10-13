WASHINGTON, D.C. — If the Boston Bruins’ season opener on Wednesday was any indication, they will play an entertaining brand of hockey in the 2022-23 season.
For better and worse.
The Bruins showed some sparkling offensive creativity and aggressiveness, which backfired on them a couple of times in the second period. But after nearly blowing a 3-0 lead, the B’s held firm in the third period and won going away after David Krejci (1-2-3) scored with 3:43 left to push their lead to 4-2.
After Hampus Lindholm put the final nail in coffin with an empty-netter to secure the 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, new coach Jim Montgomery had his first victory behind the Boston bench, as well as the game puck.
“An honor. (Patrice Bergeron) gave it to me. Pretty sweet,” said Montgomery.
The Czech line of Krejci, David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha had its fingerprints all over the victory — again, for better and worse. They had a least a share in the four goals before Lindholm’s and they were also on for both Capitals goals that came off odd-man rushes. Pastrnak led the way with 1-3-4 totals, while Bergeron (power play) and Taylor Hall scored the other goals.
“It was an important start for the whole group,” said Pastrnak, whose meter is running while he awaits a new contract. “These first games can be a big part of things moving forward the next couple of weeks. It was a good team we beat today. We obviously have to fix a couple of mistakes. It wasn’t clean, but it’s good for us that we are able to win these kind of games even though we’re short by a couple of key players.”
Montgomery’s system tweaks call for the D-men to activate in the offensive zone more aggressively and, after going up 3-0, the Bruins were twice bitten by the practice as the Caps scored both their goals on odd-man rushes.
But Montgomery liked how his team hunkered down in the third period. The Bruins did allow 13 shots in the third period, but few of the outnumbered variety. Montgomery sees some positive early signs of team character.
“At the beginning of the year, nothing’s pretty. But what I really liked was how we stuck together,” said Montgomery, who lost Jake DeBrusk to an apparent hand injury in the second period. “Guys sacrificed their bodies, blocked shots. (Derek) Forbort with a couple (game-high six), (Brandon) Carlo with a couple (three in all) and a couple of forwards did it as well. Besides our goaltender back there battling as hard as he did. There’s parts of our game that we really liked, but overall the way we stuck together, I really liked.”
Had Linus Ullmark not been on his game, there very well could have been frowns instead of smiles in the Boston locker room. He covered up some warts, stopping 33 of 35 shots The Caps had a 66-51 totals shot advantage.
“He was awesome,” said Montgomery of Ullmark. “He battled hard, he fought for every rebound. He was really good for us tonight.”
One revelation in the game was the play of rookie Jakub Lauko. When he finally got word that he was in on Tuesday, he called his father Roman back in Czechia and the father made the trek to D.C. Thanks to a four-hour delay in immigration, he made it to the game with 10 minutes to spare.
And he was just in time. His boy started the game and played a pivotal role in settling the team down in the third by drawing two penalties with his forecheck. The B’s didn’t score on those power plays but they helped to thwart any Washington momentum.
“That’s why we want him in the lineup — his ability to draw penalties with his speed, take pucks to hard areas,” said Montgomery. “I thought that fourth line (with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek) got us going right away in the first shift of the game, got to the goal line and got to work.”
For his first NHL game, Lauko lined up against Alex Ovechkin on the opening faceoff.
“When Monty said that we were going to (start), I was like, ‘OK, this is going to be interesting,’” said Lauko. “But I was happy because I didn’t have any time to be nervous. I could jump right into it and didn’t have to sit three, four minutes on the bench waiting and shaking, thinking, ‘Is this the moment? Is this it?’ So I just jumped right into it.”
And in rather bold fashion, the Bruins have jumped into their new era that promises to feature more risk/reward than we’re used to seeing.
Buckle up.