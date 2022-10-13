NHL: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark celebrates with fellow goalie Jeremy Swayman after Boston beat Washington 5-2 in their season opener on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Ullmark made 33 saves for the win.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If the Boston Bruins’ season opener on Wednesday was any indication, they will play an entertaining brand of hockey in the 2022-23 season.

For better and worse.