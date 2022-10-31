When the 2022-23 Boston Bruins are fully healthy, Pavel Zacha will most likely drop down to play left wing on the third line with Charlie Coyle. But right now, we are getting a taste of what the Bruins could possibly look like beyond this season.
With David Krejci currently out (upper body, day-to-day), Zacha is filling the middle between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. And his first game there last Friday in Columbus could reasonably be considered a success. He picked up a helper and was plus-2 in 16:50 of ice time.
The challenge will become greater this week when the Bruins travel to face the Penguins on Tuesday, the Rangers on Thursday and the Maple Leafs on Saturday, even though all three of those teams are off to slower starts than expected.
In a small sample size, coach Jim Montgomery liked what he saw from Zacha against the Blue Jackets.
“He did a lot of good things,” said Montgomery. “I thought he transported the puck really well. I thought he drove play and he did a really good job of getting pucks out to Hallsy and Pasta. And his D-zone, he was closing quicker than we expected. It’s not an easy D-zone coverage for centers and he grasped it and he’s getting better and better at it.”
Zacha said it’s a different system than the one he played in New Jersey, but he felt comfortable playing the pivot. He should get a couple more games there, too. Montgomery said that though Krejci will travel with the team on the three-game road trip, the veteran is definitely out for the Pittsburgh game and possibly the one in Manhattan. Krejci skated prior to practice on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, but he did not return for the team portion.
One center’s duty on which Zacha was clearly rusty was faceoffs. He won just three of 10 draws.
“I have to work on it,” he said. “The more games I get in, the more reps, I’m going to get better. I always want to be over 50% and go from there. I have to focus on that a little more and practice it.”
Zacha could well find himself playing center in a future without Patrice Bergeron or Krejci, provided the Bruins extend his contract.
“When you play with Bergy and Krech, you play with the puck on your stick way more, so I know how important it is to take faceoffs and win them, so I have to get better in the circle.”
In all, it feels like Zacha is still something of an unknown commodity. His size (6-4, 200 pounds) and speed help him win puck battles and races, and that’s been a positive for the Bruins. But knowing that he would be playing mostly on the wing, Zacha came into this season vowing to have more of a shoot-first mentality. That hasn’t really materialized just yet. Through nine games, he’s averaging two shots a game, pretty much the same pace he had in his last two years in Jersey. He has one goal thus far.
In another positive sign for this team, Charlie McAvoy (shoulder surgery) shed his non-contact jersey and was a full participant in practice. While a target date has not been set, he’s ahead of the original Dec. 1 target date and Montgomery thinks he’ll play before Thanksgiving.
McAvoy won’t play on the upcoming road trip, but will travel with the team to get re-acclimated to the players’ routine as well as get more familiarized with the tweaks Montgomery has instituted in the defensive and attacking approaches.
“Let’s do it!” said McAvoy with a big smile. “I won’t be playing on this trip, but just to be out there to keep getting practices and pre-game skates, to be with the guys, I think we’re at that point where it’s more important for me to be on the ice with the guys than it is for me to just be here by myself. I’ll get to see the family back in New York, so that’s cool. That’s good timing. All good things.”
Montgomery said he’s leaning toward Linus Ullmark to start on Tuesday and then go with Jeremy Swayman to play in New York on Thursday, though that final decision has not been made.