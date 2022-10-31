SPORTS-BRUINS-NOTEBOOK-PAVEL-ZACHA-CENTER-1-YB.jpg

Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha and Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist battle for the puck during an Oct. 25 game at TD Garden.

 Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

When the 2022-23 Boston Bruins are fully healthy, Pavel Zacha will most likely drop down to play left wing on the third line with Charlie Coyle. But right now, we are getting a taste of what the Bruins could possibly look like beyond this season.

With David Krejci currently out (upper body, day-to-day), Zacha is filling the middle between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. And his first game there last Friday in Columbus could reasonably be considered a success. He picked up a helper and was plus-2 in 16:50 of ice time.