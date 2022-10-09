NHL: Preseason-New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Defenseman Anton Stralman may have shown enough during the preseason to earn a contract with Boston, which on Sunday placed three veterans on waivers.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Faced with a salary cap crunch and some young players for whom they have relatively high hopes, the Bruins attempted to shed some salary on Sunday by putting three veterans on waivers ahead of the NHL’s 5 p.m. deadline for clubs to get down to the 23-man roster limit.

Defenseman Mike Reilly, who has two years left at $3 million per season, Nick Foligno, who is on the final year of a deal that is paying him $3.8 million, and Chris Wagner, who has one year left at $1.35 million, were all waived. They’ll find out at 2 p.m. Monday whether any team puts in a claim or if they clear, in which case they could be sent to Providence, though the team doesn’t necessarily have to send them down.