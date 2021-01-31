The Boston Bruins’ power play has seen its share of significant changes and disruptions this year.
Until Saturday night in Washington, the top unit had been missing it’s most gifted scorer, David Pastrnak. Matt Grzelcyk, the replacement for the departed Torey Krug, has been in and out of the lineup.
And yet, the B’s power play, so good the last few seasons, has not missed a beat. The B’s went into Saturday’s game clicking at 35.4%, fourth-best in the league.
The Bruins added another power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals Saturday night and went 1-for-4 on the man advantage overall.
The Bruins made a terrific comeback to secure a point, but lost 4-3 as Alex Ovechkin scored on a bullet of a long-range wrister to beat Tuukka Rask 28 seconds into overtime.
As for the power play, depth in personnel, good puck movement and simplification have been the keys, said Patrice Bergeron.
“Any time you’re missing those guys and there are guys like (Charlie) McAvoy and (David) Krejci coming in, or (Nick) Ritchie, who’s been awesome as well, it makes things easy,” said Bergeron, who has three power-play goals on the season. “I think we’ve been watching a lot of videos, talking, communicating as well. But also, we move the puck fast and not force plays and I feel like we’ve put the puck on net early in power plays and it’s been helping a lot, just to get the (penalty-killers) moving and thinking a little bit more and keep them on their heels. (It’s helping) to generate chances off the rebounds and retrieving pucks and working hard to get it back.”
With Pastrnak making his season debut on Saturday night, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy faced a delightful dilemma. He was able to insert one of the league’s best goal-scorers onto the top unit, but who was getting moved out? He toyed with playing five forwards, which would have made things interesting, but that could present some problems if the group got into a defending situation. Instead, the plan he went with, at least to start, was the most simple one, moving Krejci to the second unit to make room for Pastrnak.
Also, Cassidy held firm on the biggest wrinkle — literally and figuratively — to the power play this year, keeping Ritchie as the net-front presence.
“I like him net-front so we’ll keep him there,” said Cassidy. “The adjustment we could make is put (Brad) Marchand back to the net front, move Krech to the elbow and have Charlie McAvoy up top and put Ritchie on the second unit. But I think (Ritchie) has earned the right to stay there. He’s a little different flavor. He’s been an option for us when they’ve taken away Bergeron from the bumper. He’s good at recovering pucks, he’s a tough guy to move and presents his stick well for those back door tap-ins.”
After the B’s went down 3-0 on Saturday, Cassidy did go with the five-forwward unit and it paid off when Krejci’s slapper went off a Washington stick and bounced off Ritchie for his fourth of the year late in the second period.