The Bruins are expected to return to practice Wednesday and are preparing to play Thursday night against the New York Islanders at TD Garden. It’ll be the first time there are fans in attendance (12% capacity) all season. Who’ll be on the ice is still uncertain.
“We have one more testing round to go through (Wednesday) morning,” Bruce Cassidy said. “Assuming that those come back negative. Everyone who has a negative will be able to get back into the facility and practice.”
The Bruins returned from Buffalo without playing Saturday’s scheduled game and closed their facilities. They’re scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Cassidy broke down his available and unavailable players like this:
Tuukka Rask will practice Wednesday. If he feels good enough, he could play or at least dress Thursday. “If he makes it through practice he’s a real possibility for Thursday if not Saturday,” Cassidy said. “He was feeling much better but needs the practice reps.”
Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith are possible, based on their COVID-19 tests.
Cassidy said he wasn’t aware of any of those players experiencing symptoms.
If they can’t go, Cassidy expects to replace them with taxi squad players.
Possible based on injury: Trent Frederic, Jarred Tinordi and Zach Senyshyn. Frederic (lower body), Tinordi (upper body), Senyshyn were each feeling better and could potentially practice Wednesday. If they do they’d be eligible to return to the lineup.
Unlikely but close: Brandon Carlo, Jeremy Lauzon. Carlo and Lauzon have each been skating and could practice Wednesday as well. Cassidy didn’t expect them to be ready to slot back into the lineup Thursday, but it’s getting closer.
Out: Sean Kuraly, John Moore, Kevan Miller, Ondrej Kase. Kuraly, who has been in COVID-19 protocols since Thursday, is out. Greg McKegg remains in his place on the roster. Moore had surgery and is out for the foreseeable future.
Miller, who had previously appeared close to a return last week, is skating but won’t play Thursday.
Kase is skating on his own, but Cassidy wasn’t sure when he might be available.