With the puck drop for the Boston Bruins’ 100th season just a month away, the club released its All-Centennial Team, 100 of the club’s most legendary players of the century as voted on by a panel of media members, historians and members of the hockey community.
Of all the eras represented, the Stanley Cup teams of 1970 and ’72 flashed brightest, with 18 members of those teams on the list.
The most recent run of success was also well represented with 17 players dating back to the 2011 Cup winners to the present, including current Bruins Brad Marchand, Milan Lucic and David Pastrnak.
The list will be narrowed down to the top 20 players -- 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies -- for the Centennial Team, which will be revealed at the club’s Centennial Gala on Oct. 12.
The Bruins also released their rookie camp roster on Tuesday. The rookies will work out at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday (10:45 a.m.) and Thursday (9:30 a.m.) before jetting to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge. They will play the Penguins rookies on Friday (3:30 p.m.), the Canadiens rookies on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) and the Devils rookies on Monday (10 a.m.).
Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Julien Beland*, John Farinacci, Ty Halaburda*, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura*, Georgii Merkulov, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Luke Toporowski
Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ethan Ritchie, Grayden Siepmann*, Blake Smith*
Goaltenders: William Rousseau*, Samuel St.-Hilaire*
*Players attending on an invite basis
BRUINS HISTORIC 100
Jason Allison, Forward 1997-01
Don Awrey, Defense 1963-73
P.J. Axelsson, Forward 1997-09
Ace Bailey, Forward 1968-73
Marty Barry, Forward 1929-35
Bobby Bauer, Forward 1935-42, 1945-47, 1951-52
Patrice Bergeron, Forward 2003-23
Leo Boivin, Defense 1954-66
Ray Bourque, Defense 1979-00
Johnny Boychuk, Defense 2008-14
Frank Brimsek, Goalie 1938-43, 1945-49
Johnny Bucyk, Forward 1957-78
Herb Cain, Forward 1939-46
Wayne Cashman, Forward 1964-65, 1967-83
Zdeno Chara, Defense 2006-20
Gerry Cheevers, Goalie 1965-72, 1975-80
Dit Clapper, Defense/Forward 1927-47
Roy Conacher, Forward 1938-42, 1945-46
Bill Cowley, Forward 1935-47
Jack Crawford, Defense 1937-50
Keith Crowder, Forward 1980-89
Byron Dafoe, Goalie 1997-02
Gary Doak, defense 1965-70, 1972-81
Ted Donato, Forward 1991-98, 2003-04
Woody Dumart, Forward 1935-42, 1945-54
Phil Esposito, Forward 1967-75
Andrew Ference, Defense 2006-13
Fernie Flaman, Defense 1944-51, 1954-61
Gilles Gilbert, Goalie 1973-80
Ted Green, Defense 1960-72
Lionel Hitchman, Defense 1925-34
Ken R. Hodge, Forward 1967-76
Flash Hollett, Defense 1936-44
Nathan Horton, Forward 2010-13
Bronco Horvath, Forward 1957-61
Craig Janney, Forward 1987-92
Eddie Johnston, Goalie 1962-73
Stan Jonathan, Forward 1975-83
Steve Kasper, Forward 1980-89
Phil Kessel, Forward 2006-09
Gord Kluzak, Defense 1982-90
David Krejci, Forward 2007-21, 2022-23
Torey Krug, Defense, 2012-20
Leo Labine, Forward 1951-61
Reggie Lemelin, Goalie 1987-93
Ken Linseman, Forward 1984-90
Milan Lucic, Forward 2007-15, 2023-present
Fleming Mackell, Forward 1952-60
Brad Marchand, Forward 2009-present
Don Marcotte, Forward 1965, 1969-82
Charlie McAvoy, Defense 2017-present
Don McKenney, Forward 1954-62
Johnny McKenzie, Forward 1966-72
Peter McNab, Forward 1976-84
Rick Middleton, Forward 1976-88
Mike Milbury, Defense 1975-87
Doug Mohns, Forward/Defense 1953-64
Andy Moog, Goalie 1987-93
Glen Murray, Forward 1991-95, 2001-08
Cam Neely, Forward 1986-96
Mike O’Connell, Defense 1980-86
Willie O’Ree, Forward 1958, 1960-61
Terry O’Reilly, Forward 1972-85
Adam Oates, Forward 1992-97
Harry Oliver, Forward 1926-34
Bobby Orr, Defense 1966-76
Brad Park, Defense 1975-83
David Pastrnak, Forward-2014-present
Barry Pederson, Forward 1980-86, 1991-92
Pete Peeters, Goalie 1982-85
Johnny Peirson, Forward 1946-58
Bill Quackenbush, Defense 1949-56
Tuukka Rask, Goalie 2007-22
Jean Ratelle, Forward 1975-81
Mark Recchi, Forward 2009-11
Sergei Samsonov, Forward 1997-06
Derek Sanderson, Forward, 1965-74
Ed Sandford, Forward 1947-55
Marc Savard, Forward 2006-2011
Bobby Schmautz, Forward 1974-80
Milt Schmidt, Forward 1936-42, 1945-55
Dennis Seidenberg, Defense 2010-16
Gregg Sheppard, Forward 1972-78
Eddie Shore, Defense 1926-39
Charlie Simmer, Forward 1984-87
Dallas Smith, Defense 1960-61, 1965-77
Rick Smith, Defense 1968-72, 1976-80
Fred Stanfield, Forward 1967-73
Vic Stasiuk, Forward 1955-81
Don Sweeney, Defense, 1988-03
Tim Thomas, Goalie, 2002-03, 2005-12
Tiny Thompson, Goalie 1928-38
Joe Thornton, Forward 1997-2005
Shawn Thornton, Forward 2007-14
Jerry Toppazzini, Forward 1952-54, 1956-64
Carol Vadnais, Defense 1972-75
Cooney Weiland, Forward 1928-32, 1935-39
John Wensink, Forward 1976-80
Glen Wesley, Defense 1987-94
Eddie Westfall, Forward 1961-72