With the puck drop for the Boston Bruins’ 100th season just a month away, the club released its All-Centennial Team, 100 of the club’s most legendary players of the century as voted on by a panel of media members, historians and members of the hockey community.

Of all the eras represented, the Stanley Cup teams of 1970 and ’72 flashed brightest, with 18 members of those teams on the list.